Commander Abhilash Tomy (retired) has become the first Indian to complete the longest endurance solo race around the world covering 30,000 miles in 236 days.

44-year-old Abhilash finished second in the Golden Globe Race, the longest endurance race on the planet last week.

He was engaged in a navigational duel with South African Kirsten Neuschafer to reach the finish line, the port of Les Sables d’Olonne in France.

Congratulations to the Former Indian Navy officer Cmdr. (Retd.) @abhilashtomy on completing the Golden Globe Race 2022 in second place. We are so proud of this achievement and grateful for his safe arrival.#UAE #AbuDhabi #GGR2022 #bayanat #Bayanataroundtheworld pic.twitter.com/3SNR8pOXOZ— Bayanat.AI (@Bayanatg42) April 29, 2023

The Indian military veteran sailed through all three navigable oceans on a boat Bayanat with 1968 vintage technology and carried out countless repairs during the ride to complete a circumnavigation in the Golden Globe Race, according to The Indian Express.

The race, considered the world’s toughest, started on September 4, 2022, from Les Sables-d’Olonne in France, with 16 sailors from 11 countries.

Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS and all personnel of #IndianNavy congratulate Cdr Abhilash Tomy, KC, NM (retd) on making #India proud, finishing 2nd in the @ggr2022, the world's most gruelling ocean sailing race using tools & aids replicating the limitations of the first race in 1968. pic.twitter.com/LH2sqee84c— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 29, 2023

However, after completing 26000 nautical miles, only three sailors remained. Abhilash completed the world’s toughest solo sailing race in 236 days, 14 hours, 46 minutes, 34 seconds on April 29.

Kirsten Neuschafer, the only woman in the contest, made history by finishing first. She not only secured the first position but was also rewarded a 23 hour differential advantage after she rescued fellow competitors from sinking.

Abhilash made his own history, first by returning to the race after an accident in the 2018 edition and then by staying afloat in the 2022 race despite countless repairs to his boat.

Congratulations to @abhilashtomy for charting history as the first Indian & Asian to finish as runner-up of the #GGR2023, a solo around-the-world sailing race. You've made our country and Kerala proud with this glorious achievement. Best wishes for all your endeavours in future. pic.twitter.com/19RN7bWnDo— Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) April 29, 2023

The rules of the race include not receiving any help, updates and repairs from the shore. There is no internet and it is a solo, non-assisted circumnavigation. The sailors are provided with a high-frequency radio to communicate with those on the sea.

In 2018, Tomy met with a horrific accident in a storm that nearly killed him and was rescued after 70 hours. He was left with spinal fractures that required Titanium rods to be inserted and five vertebrae to be fused.

However, within a span of five years, Tomy who could barely walk not only made a comeback but went to achieve the most important title of his life.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the paraphernalia of the Indian sailor consists of books- One Hundred Years of Solitude and Count of Monte Cristo, 3-4 sets of clothes, extreme weather gear, canned dried meat and rice and rain water collected off sails.

Read all the Latest India News here