Aerial Firing Menace Forces Pak Air Base to Ask Cops to Keep Data of Gun Owners Living Nearby

Authorities of Pakistan’s Noor Khan airbase asked local police officials and the commissioner to “maintain and share the data” of individuals possessing weapons within a five kilometres radius of the base, the Dawn reported.

It cited ‘record keeping’ as the reason for the exercise.

Aerial firing was reported around the airbase and the recovery of more than 450 bullets. Stray bullets also damaged a cabin’s windscreen earlier in February.

The authorities of the airbase asked the commissioner, the regional police officer (RPO) and the city police officer (CPO) to enhance security and take steps to curb aerial firing and impose Section 144 to stop the menace.

The authorities at the PAF base have requested the local police to collect and provide information about individuals with firearms within a five-kilometre radius for documentation purposes, the Dawn said in its report.

Approximately two weeks prior to the February 24 incident, a similar appeal had been made to the divisional commissioner and police.

However, despite the request, the authorities were unsuccessful in monitoring the occurrences of gunfire near the airbase, specifically in areas such as Fazal Town, Khurram Colony, Muslim Town, Dhoke Gangal, Dhoke Lalyal, Chah Sultan, Dhoke Khabba, Dhoke Elahi Buksh and Dhoke Farman Ali, the report further pointed out.

The issue of stray gunfire disturbed flight operations as two stray bullets hit the windscreen of a service mechanical transport signal cabin at the airbase in recent weeks.

The PAF officials expressed concern over these incidents and said that such actions pose a significant risk to the lives of the personnel working tirelessly to upkeep service aircraft.

Moreover, they also jeopardise the safety of valuable national assets.

The authorities urged the district administration and police to take action against such kind of behaviour by conducting thorough search operations in the vicinity of the airfield.

They also requested the implementation of Section 144 in the entire area to prevent any unfortunate incidents.

Additionally, they emphasised the need to conduct search operations in Shaheen Town, Sadiqabad, Asghar Mall Scheme, Affandi Colony and Dhoke Khabba on priority basis.

The authorities at Nur Khan Base have been consistently urging the district administration and police to carry out search operations in the vicinity of the base to address the issue of aerial firing but the government is yet to crack down on rule-breakers, the Dawn said.