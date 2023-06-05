Afghan Man Abuses Ex-Pak Army Chief Gen Bajwa in France; Video Goes Viral

In an embarrassing encounter, former chief of Pakistan Army General Bajwa was heckled and verbally abused by an Afghan man in France while he was on a vacation with his family.

In a video, which is now going viral on social media, an Afghani man can be heard recording Bajwa who is sitting with a family member, as he begins to abuse him verbally.

Bajwa, who tries to be calm throughout the encounter, later objects to the usage of a camera and asks the man not to record him or he will call the police, to which, the man says “Go, Call the Police."

The man then goes on to abuse him in the Afghani language.

As per media reports, the man reportedly criticised Bajwa over Pakistan Army’s human rights violations, misconduct and involvement in the Taliban crisis.

Pakistan is often criticised for playing a significant role in helping the Taliban rob Afghanistan and create an atmosphere of ‘threat’.

It has been alleged that Pakistan helped the Taliban’s inception and growth by providing training and arms support to the militant organisation.