Afghan Man Intrudes into Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's House, Arrested

An Afghan man who intruded into the official residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday was arrested and handed over to the Counter Terrorism Department for interrogation, according to a media report.

The security personnel deputed at the PM House reportedly didn’t know from where did the suspect enter, The News International newspaper reported.

”The suspect was immediately taken into custody by the Counter-Terrorism Department of the Islamabad Police and has been shifted to an unknown place,” the report said, quoting sources.

Later officials revealed that the suspect claims to be a resident of Afghanistan, and had made his way to the PM House by passing through three different paths.

They said that the CTD, police, and other security agencies were interrogating the suspect.

The security agencies have acquired the CCTV footage of the suspect and are trying to find out how the suspect entered the highly-secured PM House, the report said.

