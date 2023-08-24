CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Modi-Xi BRICSRishi SunakNepal AccidentWagner Chief CrashNew BRICS Members
Home » World » Afghan Taliban Issues 'Friendly' Advice And Warning to Pakistan | Exclusive
1-MIN READ

Afghan Taliban Issues 'Friendly' Advice And Warning to Pakistan | Exclusive

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 21:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Afghanistan is getting blamed for problems that exist internally in Pakistan, the minister said. (Representational Photo: AP)

Afghanistan is getting blamed for problems that exist internally in Pakistan, the minister said. (Representational Photo: AP)

Pakistan needs to focus on its internal problems, use of force will definitely harm the mutual commonalities and relations between both countries, said Afghanistan's acting interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani

Afghan Taliban’s top leader and acting interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani says that Pakistan has no problem with his country, but rather it has domestic problems. To resolve Pakistan’s domestic problems, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has stepped forward with no time limit, he said. But if Pakistan intends to solve the problem through the use of force, it will definitely harm the mutual commonalities and relations between both countries, said the minister.

Haqqani added that peace talks with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had started. The talks reached such a phase where things were about to conclude, but then a change of government took place in Pakistan, he said.

The military leadership also changed, Haqqani said. “New people came into power who started new experiments," he said.

Now Afghanistan is getting blamed for problems that exist internally in Pakistan, the minister said. Afghanistan, he added, wants these internal problems of Pakistan to be resolved.

About the Author
Manoj Gupta
Manoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More
Tags:
  1. Afghanistan
  2. pakistan
  3. Taliban
first published:August 24, 2023, 21:25 IST
last updated:August 24, 2023, 21:35 IST