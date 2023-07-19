CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Afghan Women Defy Taliban's Beauty Parlour Shutdown in Protest
Afghan Women Defy Taliban's Beauty Parlour Shutdown in Protest

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 15:46 IST

Kabul, Afghanistan

The U.N. said it has recorded instances in which the Taliban have enforced previously announced limitations on women's freedom of movement and employment. (Representative Image-AP File Photo)

Afghan women protest Taliban's beauty parlour shutdown order. Security officials disperse demonstrators using force

Security officials shot in the air and used firehoses Wednesday to disperse dozens of Afghan women protesting against an order by Taliban authorities to shut down beauty parlours, the latest curb to squeeze them out of public life.

Since seizing power in August 2021, the Taliban government has barred girls and women from high schools and universities, banned them from parks, funfairs and gyms, and ordered them to cover up in public.

The order issued last month forces the closure of thousands of beauty parlours run by women — often the only source of income for households — and outlaws one of the few remaining opportunities for them to socialise away from home.

This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP
