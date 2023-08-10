After National Assembly Dissolution, What Lies Ahead for Pakistan?

Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi dissolved the country’s National Assembly close to midnight on Wednesday, just three days before its controversial five-year term ended. This marked the conclusion of the current government’s tenure and set the stage for upcoming general elections.

“President Dr. Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly. The President dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of the Prime Minister under Article 58-1 of the Constitution," his office announced.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے قومی اسمبلی تحلیل کر دیصدر مملکت نے قومی اسمبلی کی تحلیل وزیر ِ اعظم کی ایڈوائس پر آئین کے آرٹیکل 58 ایک کے تحت کی pic.twitter.com/B7kGkMWLEh — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 9, 2023

The 15th National Assembly, which commenced in August 2018 after the July 25, 2018 election, has now concluded, triggering the process to appoint a caretaker prime minister under Article 224-A of the Constitution.

Before advising President Alvi to dissolve the parliament, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over the final federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, where he said, “Tonight, with the permission of the House, I will send the advice for the dissolution of the National Assembly to the president."

Selecting the Interim PM

Prime Minister Sharif and Opposition Leader Raja Riaz will consult to decide on the interim prime minister. If they fail to agree within three days, the matter will be referred to the parliamentary committee. Both leaders will propose names to the committee.

The committee will finalise the caretaker prime minister within three days. If consensus remains elusive, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will choose the caretaker prime minister within two days from the submitted names.

What’s Next? Elections

The dissolution of the assembly paves the way for elections where Imran Khan, the country’s most popular politician, has been sidelined. Pakistan’s National Assembly dissolution activates the Election Commission’s (ECP) responsibility to conduct elections within 90 days.

Previously, upon term completion, elections were held in 60 days. However, due to the early dissolution, the timeframe has been extended to 90 days. Delays in the polls are expected due to the new census required for delimitation.

The ECP is mandated to complete delimitation within 120 days before announcing the election schedule. While quicker delimitation and holding elections within 90 days are feasible, uncertainties exist regarding the ECP’s adherence to the timeline, given legitimate reasons for potential extensions.

The Imran Khan Challenge

Michael Kugelman, Director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center, told AFP that any delay could offer an opportunity for the main coalition partners, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party, to strategise on addressing the challenge posed by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“However, in reality, delaying the election could further enrage the public and invigorate an opposition that has already endured months of crackdowns," he warned.