After San Francisco Attack, Khalistani Groups Target Envoy Sandhu in New Poster over Nijjar’s Death

The Khalistani groups have released a new poster targeting Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu after the reported vandalism and arson by them at the Indian consulate in San Francisco on Sunday.

In the new poster, Sandhu and TV Nagendra Prasad, Consul General, Consulate General of India, San Francisco, have been accused of playing a role in the June killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The Indian government is in touch with the higher authorities in the US, who will take “strong action” in the matter.

A local channel, Diya TV, reported that Khalistani radicals set the Indian Consulate on fire between 1.30 am and 2.30 am, but it was quickly doused by the fire department.

No staff member was injured in the incident. The Khalistani group also released a video later, which cannot be independently verified.

“The U.S. strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the U.S. is a criminal offense,” Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the US State Department tweeted.

The incident came months after pro-Khalistani protesters attacked the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, prompting sharp condemnation from the Indian government.

The protesters broke the makeshift security barriers of the consulate and started shouting pro-Khalistani slogans, and installed two ‘Khalistani flags’ on the premises.

This attack was preceded by pro-Khalistani supporters pulling down the Indian Tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London.

According to reports, India has asked Canada to urgently take action against pro-Khalistani extremists who are planning to take out protest march to Indian embassies in Toronto and Vancouver after Nijjar’s death.

Nijjar was killed in inter-gang warfare in Sikh-dominated Surrey town in Vancouver. He had links with proscribed terror organisation SFJ, which is led by a US-based designated terrorist, according to Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, India has summoned Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada over propaganda material.