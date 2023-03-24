Alabama Pony Gives Police Run For Their Money; Outwits Cops For Two Hours in Low-Speed Foot Pursuit

A pony was on the loose in the west-central state of Alabama on the night of March 21.

The Tuscaloosa-based miniature horse, dubbed as “Ginuwine”, gave cops a run for their money on Tuesday night at 30th Avenue East and First Street East.

“We received a call about a small pony hanging out in the Alberta neighbourhood around 10 p.m. He was extremely unwilling to go with the officers at first, and not at all interested in the pizza crusts or peppermints they offered,” Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a Facebook post.

According to the first-hand account of Tuscaloosa Police, the loitering miniature horse showed unwillingness to cooperate with officers.

The pony was not even interested in the pizza crust or peppermints the police offered.

Three officers engaged in a low-speed foot pursuit, following Ginuwine up and down driveways and through people’s backyards for nearly two hours.

“He eventually allowed himself to be caught, and was happy to get pets and pose for selfies,” the police said.

He’s in a safe place now and so are the people in the neighbourhood.

The Tuscaloosa Police department has arranged a permanent home in case they don’t find out where Ginuwine came from.

