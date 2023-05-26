Alcohol, Cocaine Detected in Imran Khan's Medical Test, Says Pakistan Health Minister

Traces of alcohol and cocaine consumption have been found in the body of PTI chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan’s health minister Abdul Qadir Patel said on Friday while citing details of the former prime minister’s medical report prepared by the PIMS hospital based on samples taken after his arrest on May 9 by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said that a medical board was constituted shortly after the arrest of the deposed premier which included renowned psychologist, Dr Rizwan Taj, orthopedic medicine experts, and medico-legal specialists.

“On May 9, Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi was presented before the medical board for examination. When he was taken into custody by NAB, he was in an intoxicated state," Patel said during a press conference in Islamabad.

The minister said the report did not have any details about the fracture on his leg, which Khan claimed he sustained during an assassination attempt on his life in November 2022. He said Imran Khan had a plaster on his leg for about five to six months, but there was no fracture as per the medical report.

A copy of the report circulating on social media reads, “The gentleman was examined and appears under stress with anxiety symptoms. There was extensive anger/anxiety about the events happening in the last few weeks. He had little insight about the seriousness and reality of the current situation. The mental stability is questionable. There were some inappropriate gestures”.