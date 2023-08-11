‘Next Nelson Mandela’ to ‘Let Him Serve’: Russians Remain Divided on Navalny’s Jail Sentence

Russian citizens chose not to pick a side when asked about the fresh jail sentence of Kremlin-critic Alexei Navalny. Navalny, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was handed 19 years behind bars on extremism charges on August 5.

“They want to frighten you, not me, and deprive you of the will to resist. You are being forced to surrender your Russia without a fight to a gang of traitors, thieves and scoundrels who have seized power,” Navalny said after his sentencing, according to a report by AFP.

“Don’t lose the will to resist,” Navalny said.

But many ordinary Russians do not share the same sentiment as the jailed opposition leader. A report by the Moscow Times showed ordinary Russians either chose to avoid questions on the sentencing of Navalny while some Russians also pointed to the dangers of speaking against Putin.

“Speaking your mind is risky, Navalny made his choice,” one Muscovite told the news outlet. “If you record my answers, it will not be good for me,” said another.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been accused by western nations and global democracy and freedom and human rights watchers as a leader who suppresses free speech, dissent and media freedom and also tries to stifle opposition.

Some Russians chose to not answer the question directly and tried to stay out of controversy. “I’m apolitical. We try to stay out of politics and politics is for politicians,” a man speaking to the news outlet said.

“He chose his path. I hope he was aware of the consequences,” a young Moscow resident told the outlet. The resident, however, said that Navalny could become the next “Nelson Mandela”.

Hints of Support

Some residents of Moscow showed signs of disagreement with the latest sentencing. “I think the sentence is too harsh. Only killers and repeat offenders receive such sentences. Navalny does not seem to be either,” a young woman told the Moscow Times.

Some Russians chose to come forward in support of the jailed leader and said they feel bad for Navalny. It should, however, be mentioned that those citizens appeared in the Moscow Times’ video with their faces blurred.

“I feel bad for him. He wanted to make our country better. We need to protest, write petitions and demand for his release,” one man, who chose to keep his face blurred, could be heard saying in the video.

“In Russia, you need to be careful with what you say,” his male friend could be heard saying.

They then quipped to avoid repercussions: “Go Putin! Go Vladimir Vladimirovich!”

“I wish him the best. I don’t wish him ill,” another couple, who chose not to have their faces blurred said.

Some were increasingly supportive of the jailed leader. “We live in Russia, everyone knows what is going on. Die-hard Putin supporters do not even know what Navalny stands accused of,” another Moscow citizen (who chose to have his face blurred out) said.

“We want change. Self-censorship is worse than state censorship,” he added.