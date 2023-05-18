CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Imran KhanPrince HarryUS DefaultChinaRon DeSantis
Home » World » All Targets 'Destroyed' in Overnight Ukraine Strikes, Says Russia
1-MIN READ

All Targets 'Destroyed' in Overnight Ukraine Strikes, Says Russia

Published By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 19:48 IST

Moscow

An explosion of a missile is seen in the city during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)

An explosion of a missile is seen in the city during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)

Russia did not specify which targets had been hit, only saying it aimed at "large depots of foreign weapons and equipment as well as enemy reserves"

Russia said Thursday its forces hit all targets in a series of strikes on Ukraine overnight, despite Kyiv saying it downed all but one of 30 missiles.

“All assigned targets have been destroyed," the Russian defence ministry said, adding that its forces hit “a significant stock of weapons and ammunition of the Ukrainian armed forces."

Russia did not specify which targets had been hit, only saying it aimed at “large depots of foreign weapons and equipment as well as enemy reserves."

top videos

    Ukraine said that Russian forces had launched 30 cruise missiles from land, sea, and air, targeting several regions and killing one person in the southern port city of Odesa.

    Russian strikes on Kyiv have reached an intensity not seen since a wave of attacks started last autumn.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
    About the Author
    Arpita Raj
    Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Ukraine
    2. Russia
    first published:May 18, 2023, 19:48 IST
    last updated:May 18, 2023, 19:48 IST