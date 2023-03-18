CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Almost 800,000 People Have Signed Up for Military to Fight Against US, Claims North Korea
1-MIN READ

Almost 800,000 People Have Signed Up for Military to Fight Against US, Claims North Korea

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 05:17 IST

Seoul, South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned neighbours Seoul against participating in the drills with Washington (Image: Reuters)

The North’s claim came after North Korea on Thursday launched its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile

North Korea claims that about 800,000 of its citizens volunteered to join or reenlist in the nation’s military to fight against the United States, North Korea’s state newspaper reported on Saturday.

About 800,000 students and workers, on Friday alone, across the country expressed a desire to enlist or reenlist in the military to counter the United States, the Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported.

The North’s claim came after North Korea on Thursday launched its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in response to ongoing U.S-South Korea military drills.

North Korea fired the ICBM into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Thursday, hours before South Korea’s president flew to Tokyo for a summit that discussed ways to counter the nuclear-armed North.

The North’s ballistic missiles are banned under United Nations Security Council resolutions and the launch drew condemnation from governments in Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.

South Korean and American forces began 11 days of joint drills, dubbed ”Freedom Shield 23,” on Monday, held on a scale not seen since 2017 to counter the North’s growing threats.

Kim accused the United States and South Korea of increasing tensions with the military drills.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. north korea
  2. south korea
  3. United states
