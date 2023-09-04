‘Always Talks about Fate’: Biden to Drop Out of the US Presidential Race? Biographer Responds

Franklin Foer, who wrote a biography of US President Joe Biden, said that while it may come as a surprise, it will not be a total shocker if the US President drops out of the 2024 race by the end of 2023.

Franklin Foer made the revelation during a discussion with NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press”. They were discussing Foer’s book on Biden’s first two years in office and if the biographer would be surprised if Joe Biden did not pursue a second term. The book will be released this week

“I would say it would, it would be a surprise to me. But it wouldn’t be a total surprise. It wouldn’t be a total shock,” Foer was quoted as saying by the NBC.

Foer said that when the US President talks about life, he happens to use the word fate a lot. Foer also said that Joe Biden has strong religious beliefs. “When he talks about his life, he uses this word, fate, constantly. Joe Biden is a very religious guy, and fate is a word loaded with religious meaning,” Foer said.

“He can’t say where fate goes. And so I always, when I hear that, to me, it’s the ellipses in the sentence when he’s talking about his own future,” Foer tells Todd.

Biden has not signalled that he was considering dropping out of the race despite people highlighting his age and concerns regarding his health. Questions regarding his age have been raised by people from within his party as well as the 2024 election approaches.

The book by Franklin Foer is titled “The Last Politician” and says that Joe Biden was “underestimated”. Foer said that Biden used this image to his advantage. The book also delves into his career in policy making and what techniques he uses to get things done, according to a report by the Hill.

“It doesn’t take Bob Woodward to understand that Joe Biden is old, and I’m not a gerontologist and I can’t predict how the next couple of years will age Joe Biden,” Foer said.

“I think what my book does is show that he is somebody who, for whom — he’s buried in details. He’s somebody who is very technocratic, really obsessed with the intricacies of policy,” the biographer further added.

Foer also called Biden an “activist president” because he “micromanages a lot of the dealings in the White House”.