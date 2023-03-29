CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Amazon Driver Casually Walks into Police Standoff to Drop Off Package, Takes Photo to Prove Delivery Status
1-MIN READ

Amazon Driver Casually Walks into Police Standoff to Drop Off Package, Takes Photo to Prove Delivery Status

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 15:32 IST

Raleigh, North Carolina

The Amazon delivery agent walked into a police standoff in North Carolina capital Raleigh and delivered the package (Image: Reuters/Representative)

The delivery agent stopped when apprehended by the police but he then took a photo to show that the parcel was delivered

The delivery agent stopped when apprehended by the police but he then took a photo to show that the parcel was delivered

An Amazon delivery agent in US’ North Carolina delivered a package after walking by multiple police cars who appeared to be in a standoff near the recipient’s house. The lights of the police car were flashing, indicating that the cops were involved in an active operation.

The incident occurred in North Carolina capital Raleigh last month. The identity of the driver was not revealed. The video has gone viral on all social media platforms and was first shared on TikTok. The authenticity of the video could not be verified independently.

The cops in the video were visibly surprised when they observed that the delivery agent was headed towards the standoff donning an Amazon vest, attempting to deliver the package.

Once they realise what is going on, the police take the package from him and stop him. The man then walks back to his car and before doing that he takes a picture, to prove it was delivered.



At least seven to eight police cars with officers inside were outside the house. The Hill citing Nexstar’s WNCN said the video was captured on March 18 and the officers were arresting a man with an active warrant out of Texas.

Twitter user Timothy Dooner shared the video on the social media site and it has amassed close to 50,000 views. “Does anybody go as hard as North Carolina’s Amazon drivers?” Timothy captioned the video.

The police also told WNCN that a perimeter was set up around the home due to safety concerns and they were negotiating with 30-year-old David Lonnell Sanders, when the Amazon delivery driver arrived.

In the video, one person could be heard saying. “In the midst of a standoff, he’s going to deliver his package. Amazon hard at work.”

They eventually arrested the man who was charged with false imprisonment and assault on a female.

Amazon has been criticized for its working conditions for the past few years. In 2021, Amazon faced backlash from the public after a driver claimed that management threatened to fire her if she abandoned her route amid tornado warnings near Edwardsville, Illinois.

