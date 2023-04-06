Amazon to Close Global Online Book Store After Two Decades

Amazon plans to shut down the global online book store Book Depository after nearly two decades, the UK-based bookseller announced on Wednesday.

“We are sorry to let you know that Book Depository will be closing on 26 April 2023. You can still place orders until midday (12pm BST) on 26 April and we will continue to deliver your purchases and provide support for any order issues until 23 June 2023," the Book Depository said in a statement.

“From all of us at Book Depository we want to say ‘thank you.’ Delivering your favourite reads to you since 2007 has been a pleasure," the statement added.

The UK-based bookseller was bought by Amazon in 2011. On Wednesday, the depository announced that it would cease operations on April 26. However, customers could still place orders until midday UK time on that day.

In a statement on its website, Book Depository said the company will continue to provide support to customers with their orders until June 23.

The Book Depository which was founded in the United Kingdom in 2004, sells over 20 million books, and offers free delivery to more than 120 countries, according to its website.

We are sorry to let you know that Book Depository will be closing on 26 April 2023. You can still place orders until midday (12pm BST) on 26 April and we will continue to deliver your purchases and provide support for any order issues until 23 June 2023. pic.twitter.com/zMSdn59KbY— Book Depository (@bookdepository) April 4, 2023

The bookseller’s closure comes as Amazon (AMZN) is making drastic cuts to its workforce to reduce costs, CNN reported.

Back in January, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy had said that the company would slash more than 18,000 roles globally, citing “uncertain” economic conditions and its rapid hiring over the past few years.

“We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support,” Jassy wrote in the blog.

Later in March, the company said it would cut a further 9,000 jobs.

