Amid Ukraine War, US Sanctions Entities Tied to Russia, North Korea Arms Deals

The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on three entities accused of seeking to broker arms deals between North Korea and Russia as Washington tightened its restrictions amid the Ukraine war. In a statement, the US Treasury Department said that Russia was continuing to use up munitions and lose heavy equipment in Ukraine, forcing it to turn to its small pool of allies, including North Korea, for support.

“Today, the United States is imposing sanctions on three entities connected to a U.S.-sanctioned arms dealer who has attempted to facilitate arms deals between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the Russian Federation for Russia’s use in its brutal war against Ukraine," the State Department said in a statement.

Sanctions were imposed on “three entities tied to a sanctions evasion network attempting to support arms deals between Russia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea", according to the statement. “This action is part of the continuing U.S. strategy to identify, expose, and disrupt third-country actors seeking to support Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine," it added.

The entities targeted are Limited Liability Company Verus, Defense Engineering Limited Liability Partnership and Versor S.R.O. The sanctions came a day after Washington said that Russia would be violating UN resolutions if it reaches an arms deal with North Korea, after the two countries’ leaders called for greater cooperation.

“Any kind of security cooperation or arms deal between North Korea and Russia would certainly violate a series of UN Security Council resolutions," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

Patel underlined that Moscow was relying on some of the world’s most ostracized nations, North Korea and Iran, to support its “war of aggression" against Ukraine. “Our information indicates that Russia is seeking to increase this type of military cooperation with the DPRK," he said, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

After the sanctions were imposed on Wednesday, Brian Nelson, the US Treasury’s under-secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, in the statement, said the United States continues to root out illicit financial networks that seek to channel support from North Korea to Russia’s war machine.

“Alongside our allies and partners, we remain committed to exposing and disrupting the arms trade underpinning (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s brutal war in Ukraine," he added.