Amit Kshatriya: All About Indian-origin Engineer Who Will Head NASA's New Moon to Mars Program

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently launched its Moon to Mars program, which will be headed by Indian-American software and robotics engineer Amit Kshatriya.

The program aims to prepare NASA’s human spaceflight missions to the Moon and the red planet, and will help in establishing the agency’s long-term presence on the Moon.

Kshatriya has previously served as acting deputy associate administrator for NASA’s Common Exploration Development.

Who is Amit Kshatriya?

🔺Kshatriya began his career in the space program in 2003, working as a software engineer, robotics engineer, and spacecraft operator.

🔺He primarily focused on the robotic assembly of the International Space Station, according to NASA’s website.

🔺Kshatriya has been awarded with the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal for actions as the lead flight director for the 50th expedition to the space station.

🔺He also holds the Silver Snoopy — an award that astronauts bestow for outstanding performance contributing to flight safety — for his actions as lead robotics officer for the Commercial Orbital Transportation Services Dragon demonstration mission to the orbiting laboratory.

🔺Kshatriya holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California, and a Master of Arts in Mathematics from The University of Texas at Austin.

🔺From 2014 to 2017, he served as a space station flight director, where he led global teams in the operations and execution of the space station during all phases of flight.

🔺From 2017 to 2021, he became deputy, and then acting manager, of the ISS Vehicle Office, where he was responsible for sustaining engineering, logistics, and hardware program management.

🔺In 2021, he was assigned to NASA Headquarters in the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate.

What will be Kshatriya’s role in the Moon to Mars program?

🔺In his role, as the deputy associate administrator for the Moon to Mars Program, Kshatriya will be responsible for program planning and implementation for human missions to the Moon and Mars.

🔺He will also direct and lead the programs to ensure Artemis and Mars planning, development, and operations are consistent with ESDMD requirements, and serves as the single point of focus for risk management.

