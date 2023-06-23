‘When India Grows the Whole World Grows’: PM Modi Tells US Congress, Says India is ‘Mother of Democracy’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to address the US Congress on two separate occasions on Thursday. “It is always a great honour to address the US Congress. It is an exceptional privilege to do so twice. For this honour, I extend my deepest gratitude to the 1.4 billion people of India,” PM Modi said, according to news agency ANI.

“Democracy is one of our shared values. Throughout history one thing has been clear - democracy is a spirit that supports equality and dignity. Democracy is the idea that welcomes debate and discourse, a culture gives wings to thought and expression. India has had these values since times immemorial. India is the mother of democracy,” PM Modi said.

“We shall give a better future to the world, and the future a better world,” Modi said in his speech.

PM Modi said throughout history the world has strived to know about India. He pointed out that over the past few years, India has welcomed more than 100 members of the US Congress, while highlighting how close both nations have come in the past decade.

PM Modi also touched on women empowerment in India and said that India’s vision for the future is powered by women and spoke about President Droupadi Murmu, outlining that she rose from a humble background to become India’s head-of-state.

“India has the highest percentage of airline pilots in the world. At a local government level, there are thousands of women who are running the country. Investing in a girl child helps in uplifting the entire families,” he said.

“Women are leading us to a better future. India’s vision is not just of development that benefits women. It is of women-led development where women lead the journey of progress,” PM Modi said.

Indian Economy

“When I first visited the US as a PM, India was the 10th largest economy in the world. Today, India is the 5th largest economy. India will be the 3rd largest economy soon. We are not only growing bigger but we are also growing faster. When India grows the whole world grows,” PM Modi said.

Speaking of the progress India made in fintech and poverty alleviation, PM Modi highlighted that Indians from all walks of life have adopted digital payments.

“Everyone is using their phones for making digital payments in India, including street vendors. In India, technology is not about innovation but also inclusion. 850 million people receive direct benefit financial help into their accounts,” the Prime Minister said.

Ukraine and Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India wishes for bloodshed in Ukraine to stop. “We must do all we can to stop the bloodshed in Ukraine. I have said directly and publicly, this is not an era of war, but one of dialogue and diplomacy,” PM Modi said.

He also said that it is necessary to maintain a free, fair and inclusive Indo-Pacific. “We must show that democracies matter and democracies deliver,” he said.

He also lauded the achievements of Indian-Americans and noted the achievements of US Vice President and Indian-American leader Kamala Harris.

“The foundation of America was inspired by the vision of a nation of equal people…There are millions here who have roots in India, some of them sit proudly in this chamber and there is one behind me," PM Modi said.

He quipped that Indian-Americans are leaders in every field and not just ‘spelling bee’ referring to the large number of winners in the competition from the Indian-American community.

PM Modi also paid tribute to US civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis in his speech.