Andrew Tate's House Arrest Order Lifted by Romania Court

A Romanian court Friday lifted a house arrest order on controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother as the men await trial on human trafficking charges. Tate — a self-described misogynist with a large online presence — has also been indicted on charges of rape and forming a criminal group to sexually exploit women.

The court ruled that it “replaces the measure of house arrest of the defendants… with the preventive measure of judicial control, for a period of 60 days, from 4 August 2023 to 2 October 2023".

Tate, his brother and two accomplices have to report to police and are not allowed to leave the wider Bucharest region without prior approval. The Tate brothers are not allowed to meet with the two Romanian women also accused in the case.

All four accused were detained late last year and then placed under house arrest at the end of March. They have repeatedly challenged the order to keep them under house arrest. A trial date has not yet been set.

Prosecutors allege that the two brothers and the two women set up a criminal organisation and sexually exploited several victims “through acts of physical violence and psychological coercion".

The victims were allegedly forced to engage in pornographic acts with a view to producing and disseminating such material via social media platforms. Tate moved to Romania years ago after first starting a webcam business in the UK.

In 2016, Tate appeared on the “Big Brother" reality television show in Britain but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman. He then turned to social media platforms to promote his divisive views.

Giving tips on how to be successful, along with misogynistic and sometimes violent maxims, his videos have made him one of the world’s best-known influencers.