Anju Reacts to Marriage 'Rumors' With Pakistani Friend, Tells Father Not to Believe Them

The 34-year-old Indian mother of two, who allegedly got married to her Pakistani Facebook friend, called the wedding news as “baseless speculations" while talking to her father on the phone.

Anju, born in Uttar Pradesh, and living in Rajasthan’s Alwar travelled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the invitation of her 29-year-old friend Nasrulla. The two met each other around 3 years back on social media.

In the video call, Anju’s father, Gaya Prasad Thomas expressed his disapproval after hearing her wedding news, and questioned why she travelled to the neighboring country without informing her family, according to Hindustan Times.

Anju’s father had earlier said that she is “mentally disturbed and eccentric." He said that although she is free of nature, she would never get involved in anything like this.

According to reports, Anju married Nasrullah after converting to Islam on July 25.

A senior officer at Moharrar City Police Station in Upper district had said that Nasrullah and Anju’s marriage was solemnised and a proper nikah was performed after she converted to Islam.

In another development, Anju was reportedly gifted a piece of land and 50,000 Pakistani Rupees along with other gifts from Mohsin Khan Abbasi, CEO of Pak Star Group of Companies.

Abbasi said that his intention is to ensure that Anju faces no issues and feels at home in Pakistan. He said that it is important to make Pakistan feel like home for her, adding that, she should feel valued after — she left her home and family in India

Anju has also changed her name to Fatima, and embraced Islam.

Reactions on the alleged marriage

Following her travel to Pakistan, Anju’s husband Arvind Kumar said that they are not divorced yet and so she cannot get married there.

She claimed that she submitted divorce papers three years ago in Delhi but no such notice has reached him yet, he said. “On papers, she is still my wife. She cannot marry anyone else. The government should get the matter investigated," Arvind Kumar added.

Apart from this, the reports of the marriage has caused stir in the local village she comes from. They allege that her actions will destroy the reputation of the village, and also the entire nation. They have also banned her from returning to the village again, according to HT.