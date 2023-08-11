Another Blow to Khalistan Terror as UK Announces New Funding to Deal with Extremism

The UK security minister Tom Tugendhat on Thursday announced a new funding worth Rs 1 crore to enhance the nation’s capability to tackle “pro-Khalistan extremism”, the British High Commission in India said.

The announcement came shortly after Tugendhat met Union minister of external affairs S Jaishankar.

It is always good to be back with friends. We have so much to discuss and so much work to do together. https://t.co/jg7IRhBz4i— Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) August 10, 2023

“During a meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar, in New Delhi on Thursday (10 August), UK’s Security Minister Tom Tugendhat announced new funding to enhance the UK’s capability to tackle Pro-Khalistan Extremism,” the High Commission said in a statement.

“The £95,000 investment will enhance the government’s understanding of the threat posed by Pro-Khalistan Extremism, complementing the joint work already underway between the UK and India through the Joint-Extremism Task Force,” the statement further added.

The announcement comes amid separatist, pro-Khalistan elements increasing their attacks on Indian missions, consulates and communities in the UK.

“Good to meet UK Minister of State Tom Tugendhat this afternoon. Discussed how India and the United Kingdom could make their partnership more contemporary and productive. The current global scenario offers many opportunities to develop our ties,” external affairs minister S Jaishankar said.

The UK minister of state highlighted that a deeper partnership between the UK and India allows both nations to effectively tackle the security threats we both face.

“I’m committed to working together to enhance our understanding of and capabilities against extremism — whatever form it takes,” Tugendhat was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Tugendhat was in India to attend the G20 anti-corruption ministerial meeting which is being held in Kolkata under India’s chairmanship as India is the current G20 President.

“Corruption also harms our prosperity, damages our society and threatens our national security. I am delighted to be attending the G20 anti-corruption ministerial meeting, presided over by India, to continue strengthening global resilience and cracking down on its corrosive influence,” Tugendhat said, according to a report by PTI.

Tugendhat will also visit the headquarters of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to discuss joint challenges posed by child sexual exploitation and abuse, and fraud before travelling to Kolkata for Saturday’s meeting.

He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Khalistani separatists earlier this March attacked the Indian High Commission in London and vandalised the premises and also disrespected the tricolour. They threatened the staffers inside the high commission premises. Similar attacks were carried out on missions across Canada, the US and Australia.