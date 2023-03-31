Another Hindu Doctor Falls Prey to ‘Target Killing’ in Pakistan

A Karachi-based eye surgeon named Dr. Birbal Genani was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Thursday, local media reported.

Dr. Genani was the former Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) senior director of health in the Pakistan port city.

Unidentified armed men targeted his car while he was traveling from Ramswamy, along with his assistant doctor, to Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

A Hindu Dr. Birbal Genani was gunned down in Karachi.— Veengas (@VeengasJ) March 30, 2023

Dr. Genani died on the spot while his assistant sustained bullet injuries, The News International reported.

Video footage of the incident, which surfaced on the internet showed Dr. Genani’s car moving uncontrollably and smashing into a wall.

Local police said that Dr. Genani’s murder was a “target killing”. However, added that the exact reason behind the murder is not known yet.

An eye surgeon Dr Birbal Genani has been killed and a lady doctor sustained injuries in a gun attack by unidentified assailants on Garden Lyari Expressway Karachi. Dr Birbal was the former director of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the head of the Spencer Eye Hospital. pic.twitter.com/GUNp0aid4H— Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) March 30, 2023

The police have already launched an investigation into the murder, the Pakistan newspaper said.

Notably, this is the second such attack on a Hindu doctor in Pakistan in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, a doctor hailing from Pakistan’s Hyderabad was killed by his driver inside his house.

Local police told Pakistani news outlet The Nation that the driver slit Dharam Dev Raathi’s throat with a knife.

As per media reports, the police arrested the driver from his home in Khairpur and identified him.

