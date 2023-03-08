Anthony Albanese's Visit to India: Australian PM to Join Cricket Match, Holi Celebrations | 10 Points

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is on a four-day visit to India from Wednesday to build a stronger partnership between the two countries.

This is the first visit by an Australian prime minister to India since 2017. The Australian PM is in India for the India-Australia Summit which will be concluded on 11 March.

It is also PM Albanese’s first bilateral visit to India since the Labour Party government was sworn to power in May 2022.

Here are the highlights of Anthony Albanese’s visit to India:

- Albanese will land in Ahmedabad at 4:10 pm on Wednesday and leave for Mumbai on Thursday. The Australian prime minister will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on March 10.

- Albanese will also join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the fourth cricket Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad.

Today I’m bringing a delegation of ministers and business leaders to India. pic.twitter.com/XatHeg51l0— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 8, 2023

- He will visit Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi to deepen Australia’s strategic, economic and people to people ties with India. The Australian PM said our relationship with India is strong but it can be stronger.

- Albanese will join Modi for the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ summit in New Delhi.

- Albanese and Modi will discuss cooperation in areas of trade and investment, renewable energy, technology and defence and security.

- He will be accompanied by Minister for Trade and Tourism, Don Farrell and Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Madeleine King.

- The strategic partnership between the two countries was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership in June 2020.

- Australia is set to host the Malabar naval exercise later this year. It will involve the navies of India, Australia, Japan and the US.

- Albanese said he will visit the United States for a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden after his trip to India this week.

- Australia would supply critical minerals to India, while also making electric vehicle components such as batteries and other green energy products in Australia.

