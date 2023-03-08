CHANGE LANGUAGE
Anthony Albanese's Visit to India: Australian PM to Join Cricket Match, Holi Celebrations | 10 Points
Anthony Albanese's Visit to India: Australian PM to Join Cricket Match, Holi Celebrations | 10 Points

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 10:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Albanese will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the fourth cricket Test match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Ahmedabad. (Credits: Twitter/Anthony Albanese)

PM Albanese will arrive in India on his first bilateral visit since the Labour Party government was sworn to power in May 2022

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is on a four-day visit to India from Wednesday to build a stronger partnership between the two countries.

This is the first visit by an Australian prime minister to India since 2017. The Australian PM is in India for the India-Australia Summit which will be concluded on 11 March.

Here are the highlights of Anthony Albanese’s visit to India:

- Albanese will land in Ahmedabad at 4:10 pm on Wednesday and leave for Mumbai on Thursday. The Australian prime minister will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on March 10.

- Albanese will also join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the fourth cricket Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad.

- He will visit Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi to deepen Australia’s strategic, economic and people to people ties with India. The Australian PM said our relationship with India is strong but it can be stronger.

- Albanese will join Modi for the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ summit in New Delhi.

- Albanese and Modi will discuss cooperation in areas of trade and investment, renewable energy, technology and defence and security.

- He will be accompanied by Minister for Trade and Tourism, Don Farrell and Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Madeleine King.

- The strategic partnership between the two countries was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership in June 2020.

- Australia is set to host the Malabar naval exercise later this year. It will involve the navies of India, Australia, Japan and the US.

- Albanese said he will visit the United States for a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden after his trip to India this week.

- Australia would supply critical minerals to India, while also making electric vehicle components such as batteries and other green energy products in Australia.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
Tags:
  1. Ahmedabad
  2. Anthony Albanese
  3. australia
  4. India
  5. mumbai
  6. New Delhi
first published:March 08, 2023, 09:57 IST
last updated:March 08, 2023, 10:05 IST
