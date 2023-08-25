Anti-India Propaganda Takes Center Stage in Pakistan's Diplomatic Appraisal

In a startling revelation, it has been disclosed that Pakistan’s annual diplomatic staff evaluations prioritise anti-India propaganda over global performance-based standards. This emerged after News18 obtained a confidential appraisal report of a Pakistani diplomat stationed in New York.

The report details the diplomat’s involvement in arranging events linked to Kashmir, such as “Youm e Ihstesal" and Kashmir Black Day, at the consulate. This revelation underscores the approach the Islamic country takes in evaluating its diplomatic staff, positioning anti-India propaganda as a significant criterion in their annual appraisals.

Pakistan observes Youm-e-Ihstesal on August 5 every year to protest against the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Multiple intelligence reports suggest that the Pakistani government instructs its missions abroad to organize rallies, seminars, and other activities to mark the day. It also marks the so-called Kashmir Black Day on October 27 with a false narrative that India forcibly took control of Jammu and Kashmir on this date without legal justification.

The latest report pertains to the Performance Evaluation Report (PER) linked to Nawab Adil Khan, a Vice Consul at the Consulate General of Pakistan in New York. The PER, a yearly assessment initiated by the Pakistan Government for government officials, underscores the significance of these events in the diplomatic landscape.

According to the document seen by News18, the PER covers the period from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, and was signed by Ms. Ayesha Ali, the Consul General, on August 11, 2023. Khan received high praise from Ms. Ali for his achievements at the Pak Consulate.

However, the document raises questions regarding the official funding and organization of anti-India events, including “Youm-e-Ihstesal" and “Kashmir Black Day," by Pakistani Missions abroad.

Despite facing an unprecedented economic crisis, Pakistan appears to allocate resources to support propaganda activities against India. This prompts speculation that Pakistani Foreign Missions or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Pak MoFA) might maintain a distinct fund to sponsor anti-India activities, as indicated in official documents.