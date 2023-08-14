Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Sworn in as Pakistan’s Interim Prime Minister

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was sworn in as Pakistan’s 8th interim Prime Minister on Monday, leading a caretaker national government responsible for supervising upcoming parliamentary elections. The lesser-known Baloch lawmaker was administered an oath by President Arif Alvi in a ceremony held at the Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza and outgoing prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Kakar was announced as the interim premier on Saturday, following meetings between Shehbaz and outgoing Opposi­tion Leader Raja Riaz and several days of speculation about the probable choice for the post. Despite being relatively new to politics, he has represented Balochistan province in the Senate since 2018.

Kakar resigned from his leadership role in the Balochistan Awami Party and stepped down as a senator after being nominated by outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raza Riaz. His responsibilities include supervising the election process and managing daily government affairs until a new administration is elected—an established practice in Pakistan during election periods.

As per the constitution, the election is expected to take place within the next 90 days. The swearing-in ceremony coincides with Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, yet the celebration transpires against a backdrop of deepening political unrest that commenced with the removal of former premier Imran Khan from power the previous year.

The day’s events commenced with gun salutes in the capital, Islamabad, and each of the four provincial capitals. President Arif Alvi raised the national flag in Islamabad during a ceremony attended by dignitaries and officials.

In his farewell address, Sharif urged citizens to make informed voting decisions, holding Khan responsible for the economic crisis upon his ascent to power. Sharif succeeded Khan in April 2022 through a no-confidence parliamentary vote.

Khan, who received a three-year prison sentence in a graft case, is incarcerated at Attock prison in eastern Punjab province. Despite his imprisonment, Khan remains a prominent opposition figure, with his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party expected to provide strong competition to Sharif’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League in the elections.

Khan’s eligibility for participation in the election hinges on the potential overturning of his conviction, as a criminal record bars individuals from leading a party, contesting elections, or holding public office. An appeal against his conviction is underway.

Last month, parliament rushed through legislation that gives the caretaker government more power to negotiate with international bodies such as the International Monetary Fund. Some analysts think the delay could give time for the main coalition partners to figure out how to address the challenge of Khan’s PTI.

“But in reality, delaying the election could simply anger the public more and galvanise an opposition that has already suffered through months of crackdowns," said Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center.

The United States expressed apprehension last week over the potential for election-related unrest. The specter of election dynamics in Pakistan is often accompanied by the presence of the military, which has orchestrated a minimum of three effective coups since the nation’s inception through the partition of India in 1947.

