Arab Diplomats in Riyadh Call for 'Leadership Role' in Solution to Syria Crisis

Saudi Arabia hosts a meeting of foreign ministers from Iraq, Jordan, Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to discuss Syria's return to the Arab League in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, April 14, 2023. (Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters)
The foreign ministers from the six Gulf Cooperation countries discussed the "importance of having an Arab leadership role in efforts to end the crisis"
Arab diplomats meeting in Saudi Arabia agreed that the region must play a “leading role" in efforts to broker a solution to Syria’s crisis, the Saudi foreign ministry said Saturday.
The foreign ministers from the six Gulf Cooperation countries plus Egypt, Iraq and Jordan discussed the “importance of having an Arab leadership role in efforts to end the crisis", according to the foreign ministry statement.