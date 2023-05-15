Army Quarters Attacked, Vehicles Torched; Protests in Pak Against Imran Khan's Arrest Cost Rs 25 Crore

The violent protests and the vandalism following arrest of Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan last week caused damages worth Rs 25 crore to private and public property.

The Rawalpindi police arrested 76 suspects allegedly involved in the attacks on the General Headquarters in the garrison city, The Dawn said quoting a report by Rawalpindi Police.

Following Imran Khan’s arrest last week, supporters set fire to government buildings, blocked roads and damaged property belonging to the military, which they blame for Khan’s downfall.

The report said that armed miscreants burnt down the office of the DPO Industrial Area and opened fire at Ramna, Tarnol and Sangjani police stations during the three days of violence.

The protestors also put 12 vehicles and 34 motorcycles were set on fire and snatched one SMG rifle, one 12-bore rifle, 42 anti-riot kits and three wireless sets.

In Punjab province of Pakistan, over 3,000 people were arrested across the state since last Tuesday. Punjab Inspector General Police said the miscreants torched and damaged over 80 vehicles of the law enforcement agencies besides damaging 14 state buildings in the province.

Moreover, at least 40 workers of the PTI have been killed and over 100 injured during the clashes across Pakistan. Over 10 senior PTI leaders have also been arrested since the protests began.

Army was deployed in the country’s capital as well as in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces to maintain law and order after Khan’s supporters stormed the General Headquarters of the Army in Rawalpindi.

Khan, however, distanced himself from the attacks against the military’s installations at the protests, denying his party workers were involved and calling for an independent investigation into the violence.

After his arrest on Tuesday, Imran Khan was freed on bail on Friday after his detention was declared unlawful by the Supreme Court and claimed he was “treated like a terrorist".