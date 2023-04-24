CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Sudan ClashesUS Gun ViolencePakistanKing Charles CoronationNew Zealand Earthquake
Home » World » Around 60 Civilians Killed in Northern Burkina Faso Attack: Report
1-MIN READ

Around 60 Civilians Killed in Northern Burkina Faso Attack: Report

Published By: Majid Alam

Reuters

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 11:04 IST

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

Soldiers of Burkina Faso army line up during the annual US-led Flintlock military training organised by the Internationl Counter-Terrorism Academy in Jacqueville, on March 14, 2023. (AFP)

Soldiers of Burkina Faso army line up during the annual US-led Flintlock military training organised by the Internationl Counter-Terrorism Academy in Jacqueville, on March 14, 2023. (AFP)

Since 2022, attacks by armed groups on civilians have surged while state security forces and volunteer defence troops have conducted a number of abusive counter-terrorism operations

Around 60 civilians were killed on Friday in northern Burkina Faso by people wearing the uniforms of the Burkinabe armed forces, local prosecutor Lamine Kabore said on Sunday, citing information from police in the town of Ouahigouya.

He said an investigation had been launched after the attack on the village of Karma in Yatenga province in the borderlands near Mali, an area overrun by Islamist groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State that have carried out repeated attacks for years.

The statement gave no further details on the attack.

Since 2022, attacks by armed groups on civilians have surged while state security forces and volunteer defence troops have conducted a number of abusive counter-terrorism operations, Human Rights Watch said in March.

Unidentified assailants killed 40 people and wounded 33 others in an attack on the army and volunteer forces in the same region of northern Burkina Faso near Ouahigouya on April 15, according to the government.

Unrest in the region began in Mali in 2012, when Islamists hijacked a Tuareg separatist uprising. The violence has since spread into Burkina Faso and Niger, killing thousands and displacing over 2.5 million people.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
Tags:
  1. Burkina Faso
  2. africa
first published:April 24, 2023, 10:56 IST
last updated:April 24, 2023, 11:04 IST