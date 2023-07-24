CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » 'Arrest Imran Khan, Bring Him before Us Tomorrow': Pak Poll Body Issues Non-Bailable Warrant | Exclusive
1-MIN READ

'Arrest Imran Khan, Bring Him before Us Tomorrow': Pak Poll Body Issues Non-Bailable Warrant | Exclusive

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 21:12 IST

New Delhi, India

The action is being taken against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in a contempt case. (AP)

“…The said person failed to appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) despite service of notices as well bailable arrests dated January 16 and March 2...." says the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) order, a copy with the CNN-News18

Pakistan’s top election body on Monday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in a contempt case, asking the Islamabad Police to arrest and present him before the body on Tuesday by 10 am.

The order, a copy of which is with CNN-News18, stated: “…The said person failed to appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) despite service of notices as well bailable arrests dated January 16 and March 2. The Commission in exercise of powers vested in it under section 4 (2) of the Elections Act, 2017, and other enabling provisions of Act and Rules has issued non-bailable warrant of arrest of Mr Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi…”

‘PROCLAIMED OFFENDERS’

Meanwhile, a Pakistani court on Monday initiated the process to declare Khan’s two sisters and a nephew proclaimed offenders in a case related to the attack on the historic Corps Commander House here after the former prime minister was arrested in an alleged corruption case in May.

The Corps Commander House, also known as Jinnah House, here was vandalised and torched by a mob of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: supporters following the arrest of the party chief Khan from the Islamabad High Court on May 9.

“The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore initiated the process to declare former premier Imran Khan’s two sisters — Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma — and his nephew Hassan Niazi and 19 other PTI leaders proclaimed offenders after their constant skipping of the court’s hearing for their alleged involvement in attacking the Lahore Corps Commander House," a court official told PTI after the hearing.

The ATC ordered the issuance of an advertisement in newspapers for August 16, directing the suspects to join the court proceedings on the next hearing otherwise they would be declared proclaimed offenders.

Prominent among the PTI leaders facing proclaimed offender status are Senator Azam Swati; and former ministers Murad Saeed, Ali Amin Gandapur, Farukh Habib, Mian Aslam and Hammad Azhar.

With PTI Inputs

