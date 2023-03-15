Arrest Warrant Issued Against Imran Khan in Judge Threatening Case Suspended

The arrest warrant issued against Imran Khan in connection to the case regarding his controversial remarks against female judge Zeba Chaudhry during a rally in Islamabad has been suspended till March 16.

A district and sessions court in Islamabad took the decision after the former Pakistan prime minister filed a petition there challenging the arrest warrant.

According to Pakistan-based news outlet GeoTV, additional sessions judge Faizan Haider Gillani heard the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s petition.

The arrest warrant was issued against Khan because he repeatedly failed to appear before the court following which a police party flew to Lahore aboard a special helicopter to arrest him.

He requested that he be allowed to join the proceedings via a video link and had filed an exemption plea from physically appearing.

The court trashed the plea and instructed the police to present Khan before the court March 29.

During the court proceedings on Tuesday, Imran Khan’s legal team, composed of lawyers Naeem Haider Panjotha and Intezar Haider Panjotha challenged the arrest warrants and said the provisions imposed on the PTI chief are all bailable.

The judge also directed Khan’s lawyers to fix relevant documents in the case and present it to the court once more since he was struggling to understand the documents which were submitted.

Imran Khan’s lawyers also argued that the government withdrew his security as a reason for him not appearing before the court. The judge asked the legal team to present the letter which states that Khan’s security has been withdrawn.

When Imran Khan’s lawyers argued that Imran Khan appeared in the judicial complex, the judge pointed out that he did not appear before the court.

The government prosecutor argued that the former prime minister was also summoned in the Toshakhana Reference case.

The judge said Khan can appear before the court and take the copies of the case.

The hearing was then adjourned till March 16.

Meanwhile, since Tuesday evening, PTI workers have clashed with security forces as they reached Lahore’s Zaman Park to arrest Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference case.

Imran Khan said that the Pakistan government is planning to abduct and assassinate him.

