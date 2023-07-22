CHANGE LANGUAGE
Arson Attack in Mexico Bar: 11 Killed as Man Sets Fire After Being Removed for Misbehaviour
1-MIN READ

Arson Attack in Mexico Bar: 11 Killed as Man Sets Fire After Being Removed for Misbehaviour

Published By: Pritha Mallick

AFP

Last Updated: July 22, 2023, 22:43 IST

Mexico City, Mexico

The fire killed seven men and four women and left four other people hospitalized. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

The fire killed seven men and four women and left four other people hospitalized. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

The arson attack happened overnight Friday into Saturday in the town of San Luis Rio Colorado, in the northern state of Sonora, which borders the United States

A man who was thrown out of a bar in Mexico for improper behavior toward women went back and set fire to it, killing 11 people, authorities said Saturday.

The arson attack happened overnight Friday into Saturday in the town of San Luis Rio Colorado, in the northern state of Sonora, which borders the United States.

The fire killed seven men and four women and left four other people hospitalized, the state prosecutor’s office in Sonora said.

The attacker was expelled from the bar “for treating women disrespectfully," and then returned and threw a flaming object into it, presumably a Molotov cocktail, the prosecutor’s office said.

Authorities are trying to identify the assailant, it added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
