As Kim Jong Un’s Nuke Threats Grow, Biden Aims to Calm Yoon with ‘Washington Declaration’

The United States and South Korea will sign the ‘Washington Declaration’ which will give South Korea detailed insights and a greater voice during a potential American nuclear response in the event of a North Korean attack but Seoul in return must continue to adhere to non-proliferation, the Wall Street Journal said in a report.

The accord allows the South Korea leadership to present its views on the use of US nuclear forces to defend the country but allows the US to have full rights on targeting and executing nuclear operations, the Wall Street Journal said.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his American counterpart Joe Biden will unveil the Washington Declaration when the former visits the White House.

In a bid to show South Korea that the US will use its nuclear deterrents to protect its ally, the US will send a nuclear ballistic missile submarine to South Korea, for the first time since the 1980s.

A separate report by Axios says that after North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un committed to developing Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal, South Koreans are worried if the US would use its nuclear weapons to help South Korea and most support obtaining their own nuclear weapons.

“The fundamental thrust of the Washington Declaration is to set forth a series of concrete ways in which the United States is reinforcing and enhancing its extended deterrence commitment to the Republic of Korea,” US national security advisor Jake Sullivan was quoted as saying by the Wall Street Journal.

“And the Republic of Korea is reaffirming its enduring commitment to its obligations under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty,” he further added.

Under the ‘Washington Declaration’, the US will commit to holding discussions with South Korean leadership on the potential use of nuclear weapons. The Wall Street Journal report said that the US will commit to developing a “robust communications infrastructure” so that highly-placed officials can hold important conversations during a nuclear crisis.

Under the declaration, a new US-South Korea “nuclear consultative group" will be set up. NSA Sullivan told the Wall Street Journal that the group will focus on the North Korean nuclear threat and how the US and South Korea will respond to North Korean attacks or other similar situations.

The Wall Street Journal said that discussions will be held to explore if South Korean forces could train alongside US nuclear forces where the former is trained to support the latter during a conflict.

Following the NATO model, where fighters from nonnuclear nations escort warplanes capable of carrying out nuclear strikes, the South Korean forces will explore the possibility of escorting US bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

“It will be the place to talk about what is the exact nature of the nuclear threat from North Korea and how it is changing,” Sullivan told the Wall Street Journal.

