As Poll Frenzy Grips Pakistan, Here Are the Top Contenders for Caretaker PM

After Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the National Assembly will be dissolved next week, two names for the role of caretaker Prime Minister emerged on Friday.

A report by Geo News said that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, independent lawmaker from Balochistan Aslam Bhootani, ex-finance minister Hafeez Sheikh and Fawad Hassan Fawad, ex-principal secretary to Nawaz Sharif are the names that are being considered for the caretaker Prime Minister post.

The names emerged possibly during a Zoom meeting on Friday which was attended by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and other senior leaders.

However, despite these back-to-back meetings, the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is yet to take a final decision.

The meeting comes shortly after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif revealed to PDM allies that the NA will be dissolved prematurely on August 9. It was scheduled to be dissolved on August 9.

According to the Constitution of Pakistan, if an assembly is dissolved after completing its tenure then the elections to the legislature should be held within 60 days and if the assembly is dissolved prematurely then elections are held within 90 days.

Shehbaz Sharif, over a dinner party hosted for allies of the ruling coalition on Thursday night at his residence, enumerated the successes of the coalition during their tenure.

“Imran Niazi and his gang created political chaos with their baseless accusations, riots and long marches. No country could make progress without political stability. (The) politics of the country was poisoned with the culture of baseless allegations and abuse,” Sharif was quoted as saying by Geo News.

He also told coalition partners that as prime minister he and his party faced an economic crisis and lauded PDM’s achievements when it came to navigating through the still ongoing crisis and through the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He also lauded the ruling coalition for leading the people through disastrous floods and “political chaos”. He further added that challenges posed by the IMF and the economic crisis gave him “sleepless nights” because without their bailout the economic crisis would have exacerbated and forex reserves would run dry.