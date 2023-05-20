At 58, Ex-UK PM Boris Johnson Set to Welcome His Eight Child; Third With Wife Carrie

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to welcome his eight child, his wife Carrie Johnson took to social media to announce the news.

This will be the Conservative Party leader’s third child with Carrie. The couple has two children — Wilf and Romy Johnson — who were both born when Boris was the prime minister in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Carrie posted a picture of herself with her two kids and wrote, “new team member arriving in just a few weeks."

She said she has felt “pretty exhausted for much of the last 8 months but we can’t wait to meet this little one."

“Wilf is v excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop. Don’t think Romy has a clue what’s coming…She soon will," she added.

Johnson has four children from his previous marriage to Marina Wheeler. He has another child with art consultant Helen Macintyre. Johnson has been married three times, according to The Guardian.

Johnson became the first prime minister to marry while in office in nearly 200 years, according to the BBC. In an interview in 2021, Johnson said it was “fantastic" living with a baby in Downing Street No 10 but it was “a lot of work".

Boris Johnson has resigned as the prime minister in 2022, following a mass revolt of ministers who said he was not fit to govern.

He was succeeded by Liz Truss, who resigned after serving the shortest term from September 6 to October 25. After her, Rishi Sunak, the current prime minister took over in October 2022.