At G7, PM Modi Stresses on Respecting International Law, Pitches for Raising Voice Against…

Speaking at a G7 session in Japan’s Hiroshima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked about the current situation in Ukraine, calling it an issue of humanity and human values, and not just politics.

The prime minister strongly advocated collectively raising voice against unilateral attempts to change the status quo, and to solves disputes between countries through peace and dialogue.

In an address at a G7 Working Session in Hiroshima, Modi emphasized to respect the UN Charter, international law, along with the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations.

The prime minister also recalled his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday and reiterated that India will do whatever is possible to resolve the conflict.

“India has always been of the opinion that any tension, any dispute should be resolved peacefully, through dialogue. And if a solution is found by law, it should be accepted. And in this spirit, India resolved its land and maritime boundary dispute with Bangladesh," he said.

Modi’s comments came after Zelenskyy addressed the G7 leaders seeking global support for Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself against Russian aggression. The war in Ukraine has been the overwhelming focus of the three-day summit.

Touching a bit of philosophy, PM Modi invoked Buddha and said there is no such problem in the modern age whose solution cannot be found in his teachings.

Quoting Buddha, Modi said, “enmity is pacified by affinity and that “we should move forward together with everyone in this spirit."

“Today we heard from President Zelensky. I also met him yesterday. I do not consider the current situation as an issue of politics or economy. I believe it is an issue of humanity, an issue of human values," the prime minister said.

“We have said from the beginning, that dialogue and diplomacy is the only way. And to solve this situation, we will try as much as possible, whatever can be done from India," he added.

The prime minister’s comments came against the backdrop of the lingering border row with China in eastern Ladakh and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The group of seven (G7), comprising the US, France, the UK, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan, represent the world’s richest democracies. Under its G7 presidency, Japan invited India and seven other countries to the summit.

