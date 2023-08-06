At Jeddah Talks, India Calls for a 'Just and Enduring' Solution to Ukraine Conflict

At the high table set up in Jeddah to discuss a way out of the Ukraine conflict, NSA Ajit Doval reiterated the country’s long-standing position on the war, stating that Modi-led India will remain an active and willing partner to find a lasting and comprehensive solution.

Saudi Arabia hosted talks on the Ukraine war in Jeddah, bringing together representatives from nearly 40 countries, including members of the BRICS, except Russia. The meeting aimed to discuss a path toward peace, with a focus on respecting Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Highlighting that India has regularly engaged both Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict, Doval stressed that India supports the global order based on principles enshrined in UN Charter and international law. Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity by all states must be upheld without exception, he stressed.

Doval emphasised that all peace efforts involving all stakeholders must be pursued to find a just and enduring solution. It is in this spirit that India participated in the meeting in Jeddah.

The Indian National Security Advisor underlined how the developing world bears the cost of the war, adding that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward for peace.

Doval further noted the meeting confronts a two-fold challenge - resolution of the situation and softening of the consequences of the conflict. Efforts must be directed on both fronts simultaneously and much more groundwork is needed to ensure this, he added.

Despite no final declaration being released, a few key points of agreement were reached. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pushed his 10-point peace formula, including the full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory and the restoration of Ukraine’s borders, including Crimea.

The Jeddah meeting followed informal talks in Copenhagen held in June, with both gatherings seeking to engage various countries in finding a resolution to the Ukraine war.