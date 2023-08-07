CHANGE LANGUAGE
At Least 12 People Injured in a Blast at a Port in Northwest Turkiye
1-MIN READ

At Least 12 People Injured in a Blast at a Port in Northwest Turkiye

August 07, 2023

Ankara, Turkey

The blast at a grain depot at the port of Derince on the northern shore of the Gulf of Izmit sent up plumes of thick smoke and dust.

An initial investigation showed the explosion was caused by “wheat dust compression during the transfer of wheat from a ship to the silo

An explosion at a port in northwest Turkiye on Monday injured at least 12 people, officials said.

The blast at a grain depot at the port of Derince on the northern shore of the Gulf of Izmit sent up plumes of thick smoke and dust.

An initial investigation showed the explosion was caused by “wheat dust compression during the transfer of wheat from a ship to the silo,” said Seddar Yavuz, governor of Kocaeli province.

The explosion at the Turkish Grain Board (TMO) site was still being investigated, he added.

Kocaeli Mayor Tahir Buyukakin said three of the injured were hospitalised in serious condition. All personnel had been accounted for.

The Transport Ministry said no ships were affected.

