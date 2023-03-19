CHANGE LANGUAGE
At Least 19 Killed, Dozens Injured in Bus Accident in Bangladesh
At Least 19 Killed, Dozens Injured in Bus Accident in Bangladesh

March 19, 2023

Dhaka, Bangladesh

People gather after a bus met with an accident in Madaripur on March 19, 2023. (AFP)

Road accidents are common in Bangladesh, often blamed on reckless driving, old vehicles and poor safety rules, and killing thousands each year

A speeding bus veered off a major expressway in central Bangladesh and plunged into a ditch, killing at least 19 people and injured dozens, police said.

The death toll could rise further as some of the injured passengers are in critical condition, said Anowar Hossain, police official of Shibchar, where the crash occurred. The city is 80 km away from the capital Dhaka.

The bus, carrying more than 40 passengers, fell about 9 metres (30 feet) into a roadside ditch after breaking through the railing of the newly-built Padma river bridge expressway, Hossain said.

The driver, who was killed, appeared to have lost control of the vehicle after the tyre of the bus burst, he said, adding that the cause of the accident was under investigation.

Road accidents are common in Bangladesh, often blamed on reckless driving, old vehicles and poor safety rules, and killing thousands each year.

In 2018, a series of massive student protests, sparked by the death of two teenagers, forcing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government to approve raising the maximum prison time to five years from three for causing death by rash driving.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
March 19, 2023
last updated:March 19, 2023, 15:52 IST
