CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Eric GarcettiSVB CollapseAUKUSPutin to Visit India?Imran Khan
Home » World » At Least 22 Migrants Die in Boat Sinking off Madagascar, Say Authorities
1-MIN READ

At Least 22 Migrants Die in Boat Sinking off Madagascar, Say Authorities

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 14:51 IST

Antananarivo, Madagascar

Many migrants try each year to reach the French territory of Mayotte. (AFP)

Many migrants try each year to reach the French territory of Mayotte. (AFP)

The trainees, who will join the training, have recently joined Taliban cadres in Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry

At least 22 migrants died when their boat sank off the coast of Madagascar over the weekend, the island nation’s maritime authorities said on Monday.

“Forty-seven people had clandestinely taken a boat headed to (the French territory of) Mayotte, but that sank," the Madagascar maritime authority APMF said in a statement.

“Twenty-three of the passengers were able to be saved. Twenty-two bodies were found," it said, adding that the accident occurred on Saturday and that search-and-rescue operations were continuing for the two people who remained missing.

Many migrants try each year to reach the French territory of Mayotte, which lies north of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean.

RELATED NEWS

In 2021, more than 6,500 people were detained trying to enter the territory clandestinely, according to French authorities.

There are no viable statistics on how many people have lost their lives in attempting such crossings. A French senate report published in the early 2000s estimated that, at that time, around 1,000 people were dying each year.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
Tags:
  1. Afghanistan
  2. boat tragedy
  3. India
  4. madagascar
  5. Mayotte
  6. Taliban
first published:March 13, 2023, 10:48 IST
last updated:March 13, 2023, 14:51 IST
Read More