At Least 3 Dead, Dozens of Homes Damaged After Storms Hit US Midwest, South

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 08:28 IST

Plumes of smoke from burning piles of wood cleared by work crews rise at the site of severe storm damage in the aftermath of a tornado in Sullivan, Indiana, US April 2, 2023. REUTERS/Jon Cherry

The National Weather Service said multiple tornadoes and severe storms were reported on Sunday in central Indiana and Arkansas

Tornadoes and thunderstorms hit the US Midwest and South on Sunday (June 25), leaving dozens of homes damaged and at least three people dead in Indiana and Arkansas, authorities said on Monday (June 26).

The National Weather Service said multiple tornadoes and severe storms were reported on Sunday in central Indiana and Arkansas.

Emergency officials from Martin County, Indiana, confirmed one death in the area. Emergency Management Director Cameron Wolf said the victim’s injured partner was airlifted to hospital. They lived in a two-story log cabin, which was destroyed by the storms. Further details were not immediately available.

The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two people were killed after a tree fell on a home in Carlisle, Arkansas, due to severe storms on Sunday, a CBS News affiliate said.

As of Monday morning, about half a million utility customers faced power outages due to the weather in the US Midwest and South, according to outage tracking website PowerOutage.us.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
