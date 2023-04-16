At Least 6 Female Teachers Arrested For Sexual Misconduct With Students Within 2 Days in US: Report

In a shocking incident, at least six female teachers have been arrested in the US in a span of two days this week for having sex with students.

Ellen Shell of Danville, who worked as a teacher’s aide at Woodlawn Elementary School, was charged with third-degree rape, according to a report in New York Post.

Shell, 38, was accused of having “sexual intercourse on three occasions with two 16-year-old boys" on separate occasions in July and August last year, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.

She was arraigned in Garrard County District Court on Thursday. She was placed on administrative leave and the school officials sent out letter of parents alerting them of her arrest.

“These boys are not aware of the laws that protect them and would not come forward because they thought they would be in trouble,” one of the boy’s mothers told FOX56. The boy said she brought them alcohol 3 to 4 times, the parent added.

At least six cases of female teachers arrested for sexual misconduct have come to light in recent days in the US, according to multiple reports from the country.

32-year-old Heather Hare, an educator from Arkansas, is facing a first-degree felony assault rape for having a sexual relationship with a teen student, the Arkansas Times reported.

The teacher was expected to turn herself in on Friday and has resigned from her position.

Emily Hancock, 26, from Oklahoma was also arrested on Thursday for allegedly having a relationship with a 15-year-old student, the report said.

Hancock had reportedly began communicating with the minor on Snapchat in October last year. She has been charged under sections including with lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child under 16; soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology and obscene or indecent writings, pictures.

In a similar incident, a former substitute teacher with Wellston Public Schools in in Lincoln County has been has been charged in connection with an inappropriate relationship after she began sending nude photos to a minor, KOCO reported.

Kristen Gantt, an English teacher at a school in Des Moines, Iowa, was also accused of having sex with a teen student multiple times inside and outside her school, local reports said.

She was accused to grooming the student over social media and was caught on camera going to a classroom with the student. She has been fired by the schools and charged with sexual exploitation.

A teacher at James Madison High School in Virginia was also arrested for allegedly having sex with a student over the course of several months, according to FFXNow.

In Virginia, a special needs teacher Allieh Kheradmand, was charged for allegedly having sex with a student over the course of several months, according to FFXNow. Kheradmand has been charged with four counts of indecent liberties and is being held without bond.

