CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Imran KhanPrigozhin-LukashenkoPak Doc Jailed'Handsome Guy'Loch Ness Monster
Home » World » At Least 7 Injured As Mass Shooting Erupts at Caribbean Festival in Boston
1-MIN READ

At Least 7 Injured As Mass Shooting Erupts at Caribbean Festival in Boston

Published By: Pritha Mallick

AFP

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 19:35 IST

Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Mass shootings have become disturbingly common across the United States. (Image: AP/Representative)

Mass shootings have become disturbingly common across the United States. (Image: AP/Representative)

Unverified social media posts appeared to show people running from a chaotic street scene, with some falling to the ground

At least seven people were hospitalized after a mass shooting at a Caribbean festival in Boston early Saturday, police said.

None of the seven had life-threatening injuries, they added.

“Firearms have been recovered and arrests made," the police from the northeastern city said in a brief statement.

An earlier advisory from Boston police warned that traffic would be impacted by a pair of parades Saturday linked to an annual Caribbean carnival, with one beginning at 6:30 am (1030 GMT) and a second hours later.

Police said they received a first call about shots being fired at 7:44 am.

Unverified social media posts appeared to show people running from a chaotic street scene, with some falling to the ground.

One person died during last year’s Caribbean festival, local media reported.

Mass shootings have become disturbingly common across the United States, with easy access to firearms in most states.

On Friday night, two women were wounded by gunfire in Chicago while at a major league baseball game between the White Sox and the visiting Oakland Athletics.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
Tags:
  1. gun violence
  2. America
  3. shooting
first published:August 26, 2023, 19:35 IST
last updated:August 26, 2023, 19:35 IST