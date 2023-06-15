CHANGE LANGUAGE
At Least Eight Killed in Shootout in Turkey over Land Dispute
At Least Eight Killed in Shootout in Turkey over Land Dispute

June 15, 2023

Ankara, Turkey

Police officers halt a vehicle as they check for intercity travel documentation on a street in Ankara. (Credits: AFP)

The disputed fields in Diyarbakir province were set on fire after the shooting, with flames starting to spread on Thursday

At least eight people died in a shootout between two families fighting over prized agricultural land in Turkey’s Kurdish-majority southeast, a local official said Thursday.

The disputed fields in Diyarbakir province were set on fire after the shooting, with flames starting to spread on Thursday, an AFP journalist in the region said.

Three survivors of the violence were taken to hospital and security across the province was stepped up, officials said.

Property disputes are quite common in the southeast, where the main income is agriculture.

Diyarbakir governor Ali Ihsan Su said the disputed fields covered 200,000 square metres (50 acres).

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
