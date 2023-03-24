Attack on Indian High Commission: India Seeks Deportation of UK-based Khalistani Separatists

Following the vandalization of the Indian High Commission in London last week, the government has urged authorities in the UK to deport several individuals involved in the violence, people familiar with the developments told CNN-News18.

Some among those involved held Indian passports and were seeking asylum in the UK citing so-called ‘political persecution’ but are involved in the Khalistani separatist movement and in attacks against members of the Indian diaspora in the UK and elsewhere.

One of the individuals, Avtar Khanda, has been living in the UK for several years and is one of the prominent leaders of the movement. He sought asylum in the UK, claiming political persecution in India.

Avtar Singh Khanda has been arrested in London for vandalising the premises of the Indian High Commission. Khanda on March 19 climbed on the balcony of the Indian High Commission, insulted the national flag by pulling it down and then put the Khalistani flag on the flagpole.

Intelligence agencies accuse Avtar Singh Khanda as the main handler of #AmritpalSinghArrested for vandalising the Tricolour at #IndianEmbassy in #London: Is he the brains behind meteoric rise of the #Khalistan movement?@Arunima24 shares details with @poonam_burde | #NationAt5 pic.twitter.com/ITsIGsuikr — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 21, 2023

The authorities in London identified Harjeet Singh, Manroop Singh, Mandeep Singh and Rajinder Singh. These four have Indian passports and have been living in the UK for several years and remain actively involved in the separatist movement.

These individuals also held OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) cards.

They played a major role in organising the recent protests and inciting violence against the Indian government.

The government wants to hold these individuals accountable and bring them back to India to probe their involvement in the protests. The government has urged the UK government to deport them back to India as soon as possible.

People familiar with the developments also said that some of those involved with the separatist movement also have British passports.

A separate report by CNN-News18, citing people familiar with the developments, said Khanda is also behind the radicalisation of Sikh youths overseas. It also said that Khanda is the “main handler” of Amritpal Singh, a radical separatist preacher, who attacked Punjab police officials in Ajnala after one member of Waris Punjab De, the separatist group led by him, was arrested.

Amritpal Singh is a fugitive and police officials in Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand remain on alert.

