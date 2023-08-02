Australia: Man Charged in 'Most Horrific' Sexual Abuse Case, '91 Children Involved'

A former Australian childcare worker has been charged with 1,623 child abuse offences against 91 children, federal police Northern Command Assistant, Justine Gough, said on Tuesday.

New South Wales state police Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald said it was “one of the most horrific child abuse cases that I’ve seen in nearly 40 years."

The 45-year-old man has been in custody in Queensland state since August 2022 when police arrested and charged him initially for making child exploitation material.

Police said the man recorded the offences on phones and cameras while working in 10 childcare centres in Brisbane between 2007 to 2013, and 2018 to 2022, an overseas centre in 2013 and 2014 and one centre in Sydney between 2014 and 2017.

He has been charged with 136 counts of rape and 110 counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10. All the children allegedly offended were girls, with some now aged over 18 years.