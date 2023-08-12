Australian PM Anthony Albanese Confirms Participation in G20 Leadership Summit

Australia works closely with international partners, including through multilateral economic forums like the G20, to address shared challenges and opportunities

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, the office of the Australian Prime Minister confirmed on Friday.

“It is more important than ever that Australia works closely with international partners, including through multilateral economic forums like the G20, to address shared challenges and opportunities,” the Australian Prime Minister Albanese said.

“The G20 is the world’s preeminent forum for global economic cooperation. Leaders will focus on navigating the global economy back to strong, sustainable and resilient growth,” Albanese said.

He will also travel to Indonesia and the Philippines. He will attend the 3rd Annual ASEAN-Australia Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit in Jakarta. The summit will be held on September 6-7.

“Australia’s close partnership with ASEAN and its members is critical to achieving mutual prosperity, security and peace in our region,” Albanese said.

He will also hold discussions on Australia’s economic, security and climate agenda with Indonesia and other ASEAN member states.

This is the first time since 2003 that an Australian Prime Minister is travelling to Manila. Albanese will meet his Filipino counterpart Ferdinand R Marcos Jr on September 8 and both leaders will discuss how to strengthen cooperation on defence and maritime security, development and education between Canberra and Manila.

“Our partnership with the Philippines is built on close defence and security cooperation, increasing economic relations and warm personal ties, including through the vibrant Filipino-Australian community. I look forward to visiting Manila to meet with President Marcos and affirm our partnership,” Albanese said.

Albanese highlighted that his government’s key priority is to ensure deep engagement between Australia and Southeast Asia. “Our futures are intertwined – so it’s essential that we work together to achieve a peaceful, stable and prosperous region,” Albanese said.

Albanese also invited ASEAN leaders to Australia for the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations next year. “Australia is proud to be hosting a Special Summit to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations in 2024. I look forward to welcoming ASEAN leaders to Australia in March next year,” the Australian Prime Minister said.

“Australia is invested in and committed to the Indo-Pacific to enhance growth and prosperity, stability and respect for sovereignty and lasting peace,” he further added.