CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Modi US State VisitImran ArrestedPakistan UnrestPakistan ArmyRussia-Ukraine
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls
Home » World » Austria Bans TikTok on Government Work Phones
1-MIN READ

Austria Bans TikTok on Government Work Phones

Published By: Saurabh Verma

AFP

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 20:54 IST

Vienna

Security concerns over TikTok have been underpinned by a 2017 Chinese law that requires local firms to hand over personal data to the state if it is relevant to national security. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Security concerns over TikTok have been underpinned by a 2017 Chinese law that requires local firms to hand over personal data to the state if it is relevant to national security. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The decision followed advice from Austria's intelligence services and several ministry experts. Similar measures have recently been taken by the United States, Britain, Australia, France, the Netherlands and the European Commission.

Austria said on Wednesday it will ban TikTok on federal employees’ work phones, joining a growing list of Western nations cracking down on the Chinese-owned social media platform due to security concerns.

The decision followed advice from Austria’s intelligence services and several ministry experts.

Similar measures have recently been taken by the United States, Britain, Australia, France, the Netherlands and the European Commission.

“The federal government has decided to ban the private use and installation of TikTok on work devices of federal employees," the Austrian interior ministry said in a statement sent to AFP.

“Removing the app is intended to eliminate potential access to government information as much as possible," the ministry added, without specifying when the measure would come into force.

Private devices will not be affected.

TikTok, which boasts more than one billion global users, is hugely popular worldwide for sharing short, viral videos.

top videos

    Security concerns over TikTok have been underpinned by a 2017 Chinese law that requires local firms to hand over personal data to the state if it is relevant to national security.

    But Beijing has denied these reforms pose a threat to ordinary users.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    About the Author
    Saurabh Verma
    Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
    first published:May 10, 2023, 20:54 IST
    last updated:May 10, 2023, 20:54 IST