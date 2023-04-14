Baerbock, Qin Trade Barbs after German FM Warns Against Taiwan ‘Destabilisation’

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock and Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on Friday traded barbs at each other while addressing a joint press conference in Beijing after the former said “destabilising Taiwan” would lead to a “horror scenario”.

Baerbock is currently in Beijing and her remarks will anger the Communist Party of China chief and President Xi Jinping, who found some relief from Europe after French President Macron during his visit to Beijing said Europe should not necessarily follow the US’ lead when it comes to China and Taiwan.

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warns of a "horror scenario" in case of "military escalation" in the Taiwan Strait, days after China carried out military drills near the island. pic.twitter.com/mDwwqJVNoo— DW Politics (@dw_politics) April 14, 2023

“We remain committed to our one China policy, but at the same moment we are concerned about the current situation in the strait of Taiwan. (A) military escalation would be a horror scenario for the whole world,” Baerbock was quoted as saying by news agency Bloomberg. She further added that a change in Taiwan’s status would be “unacceptable”.

Qin Gang was quick to fire back, the Bloomberg report pointed out. “There’s only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inseparable part of it. The Chinese government and its people are defending the country’s territorial integrity,” Gang said, adding that the “world needs to respect that Taiwan is part of China”.

China says democratic, self-governing Taiwan is part of China and it will be reunified with the ‘Motherland’ if needed, by force and has warned US and other nations against forging diplomatic relations with Taipei.

Germany earlier this week criticised the war drills China conducted around Taiwan to express its displeasure over Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s visit to the US and meeting US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“We have the impression that measures such as threatening military gestures… increase the risk of unintended military clashes,” the German foreign ministry said at that time.

On Thursday, at Tianjin, Baerbock was cryptic in her response to Macron’s stance on Taiwan, where he said that France will not be “vassal” of the US when it comes to the East Asian nation.

“Despite all the differences that we have in the European Union… we are not only close to each other on the central issues of our interests and values, but we (also) pursue common strategic approaches,” Baerbock said, according to AFP.

“We not only have a common position with regard to the European stance, but if we share a common internal market, then we cannot have different positions on the EU’s largest trading partner,” she further added.

On Friday, Qin Gang was also irked when Baerbock made some observations regarding Beijing’s global leader aspirations. Baerbock said the world is watching which path China will take as it announces its intention to become a world power pointing out that Europe chose to become a global power through a policy of “expansionism, oppression and colonialism”.

“Europe has achieved its own rise 150 years ago with expansionism, oppression and colonialism. Many people are therefore now listening carefully when China today announces its goal to become a world power until 2049. These people are asking themselves which path China will choose,” Baerbock was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

Qin said that China will not use such means during its ascent. “Western colonisation brought a lot of suffering to the world. China will not use the old paths of Western colonialism, but will instead build a world in which humanity will find peace and security,” Qin said.

He said that there should be mutual respect between China and Western nations. “What China doesn’t need is a master teacher from the West,” Qin said.

