Balochistan Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar Chosen as Pakistan Caretaker Prime Minister

Pakistan leader of the opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Raja Riaz on Saturday said senator Anwarul Haq Kakar has been chosen as the interim Prime Minister of Pakistan, news agency the Dawn reported.

Riaz informed the media of the development outside the residence of the Prime Minister. The revelation was made shortly after the leader of the opposition and the outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a final round of consultations.

Shehbaz Sharif earlier told state-run Radio Pakistan that the name of the head of the interim set-up would be finalised by Saturday. Following the meeting, the leader of the opposition and dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Riaz said that he and the outgoing prime minister decided that the interim prime minister should be from a smaller province.

“We had earlier thought that the caretaker PM should be someone from a smaller province. We reached a consensus that Anwarul Haq Kakar will be the caretaker PM. I had given this name and the PM has consented to this name,” Riaz was quoted as saying by the Dawn.

Kakar will take oath as interim Prime Minister on August 13.

People familiar with the developments told the news outlet that the delay in the caretaker prime minister’s name’s announcement was due to Raja Riaz insistence that his candidate be picked from the list instead of those suggested by the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N).

The people mentioned above also said that the former Pakistan prime minister, PML-N supremo and Shehbaz Sharif’s elder brother, Nawaz Sharif - who has been pulling the strings from London - wanted former finance minister Ishaq Dar to be picked as caretaker premier. His second choice was former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Shehbaz was also facing pressure from President Arif Alvi who on Friday instructed the now outgoing prime minister to appoint a caretaker prime minister within 24 hours.

Alvi wrote to Shehbaz reminding him that he dissolved the National Assembly on the Shehbaz’s advice on August 9.